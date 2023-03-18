CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

PSN opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

