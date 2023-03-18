CIBC Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$98.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBH stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$91.51. The company had a trading volume of 126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$110.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.71.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

About Premium Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

