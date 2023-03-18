Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. 255,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,691. The firm has a market cap of $865.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $67.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 8,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $301,476.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,872.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cimpress by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after buying an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

