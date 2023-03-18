Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $432.73 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

