Citigroup Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $193.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $182.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

