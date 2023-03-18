Citigroup Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix stock opened at $303.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day moving average of $292.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

