Citigroup Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $55.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.59.

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. 957,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,420. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

