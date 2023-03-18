Citigroup Upgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $3.60 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
LexinFintech Stock Performance
NASDAQ LX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
