Citigroup Upgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $3.60 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

About LexinFintech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

