Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

