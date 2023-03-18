Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.96.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,723 shares of company stock worth $27,320,786 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $54.53 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

