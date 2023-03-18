Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.96.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,723 shares of company stock worth $27,320,786 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $54.53 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

