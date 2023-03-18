Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVLY stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 12,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $25.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 20.19%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,264 shares of company stock valued at $52,990 and sold 3,027 shares valued at $76,362. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

