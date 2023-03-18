Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.21.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

