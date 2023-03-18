Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. 7,122,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,479. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.