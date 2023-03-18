Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.97. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.