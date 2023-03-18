Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

