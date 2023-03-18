Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,633 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,633 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TGT opened at $159.36 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

