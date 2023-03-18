Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,882 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %
PM opened at $94.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.