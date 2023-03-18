Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,882 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

PM opened at $94.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

