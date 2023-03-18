Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.17 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 339,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,519,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

