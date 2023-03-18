Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

