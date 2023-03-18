Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.76 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,382. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.29 and its 200-day moving average is $177.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

