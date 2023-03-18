Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.32 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.09. 413,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,975. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

