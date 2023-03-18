Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.53 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,116,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,497,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

