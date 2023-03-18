Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,465 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

