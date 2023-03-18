Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.75 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.