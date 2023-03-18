Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

