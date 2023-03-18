Collective Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 22,730 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $62.89. 340,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,684. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

