Collective Family Office LLC Invests $425,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 1,044,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.