Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.56. 1,474,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,013. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

