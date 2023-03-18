Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 258 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 9,801,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,837. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.