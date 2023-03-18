Collective Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 186,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,282. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.