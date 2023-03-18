Collective Family Office LLC Sells 7,475 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 288,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,916. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.