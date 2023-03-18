Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.33. 99,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $134.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

