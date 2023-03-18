Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,207 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,429.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 190,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 238,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,689,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,674. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

