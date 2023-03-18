Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 23,171 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.18% of Lumentum worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 1,373,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $100.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

