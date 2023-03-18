Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 777 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 5,402,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

