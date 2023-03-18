Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE ELP opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.