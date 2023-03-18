Comparing Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) & Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Industria de Diseño Textil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $7.05 billion 1.55 $1.51 billion N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.89 $3.81 billion $0.67 22.70

Analyst Ratings

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 1 3 5 0 2.44

Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.08%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 27.73% 14.58% 0.99% Industria de Diseño Textil N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services. Small Businesses provides a variety of banking services to business customers. Housing Loans is providing credit services for housing to customers of retail activity. The Corporate Activity segment operates in Commercial and Business sectors. Business sector provides financial services to large corporations in Israel and abroad. The International Activity segment operates in Financial Management and Adjustments. Financial Management is responsible for the management of the bank’s sources and uses, for the bank’s nostro activity, for the activity of the transaction rooms (foreign currency and securities), for provident fund management companies services and for the provision of operating services to financial asset managers, and securities management services for all bank customers. Adjustments includ

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.