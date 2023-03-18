Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.93 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $47.28 or 0.00173267 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $343.61 million and approximately $32.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00080408 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00043871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00047595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.29395171 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $24,039,088.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.