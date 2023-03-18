Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 383,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,923. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

