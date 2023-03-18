Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,058.69

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,058.69 ($25.09) and traded as high as GBX 2,086 ($25.42). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,058 ($25.08), with a volume of 126,327 shares trading hands.

Computacenter Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,058.69.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

