Concordium (CCD) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $68.38 million and $645,756.64 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

