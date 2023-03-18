CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CONMED by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.71.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

