Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CONN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Conn’s Stock Down 8.6 %

CONN traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,120. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

