Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CNSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 2,110,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
