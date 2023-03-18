Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 2,110,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

