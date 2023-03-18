Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ED traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.63. 3,638,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

