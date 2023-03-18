ConstitutionDAO Trading 26.4% Higher This Week (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $115.24 million and $44.88 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00369308 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.21 or 0.26842576 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.

The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.

Having lost the auction and following the core team’s choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.

It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.””

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

