Contrasting Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 2.53% 11.43% 5.96% Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $766.78 million 1.39 $19.41 million $0.19 58.06 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.29 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -4.39

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Check, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Check and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.13%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

