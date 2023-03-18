Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of -34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.