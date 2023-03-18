Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Stock Down 0.4 %

CPRT stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $69.72. 3,868,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in Copart by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Copart by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

