Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.